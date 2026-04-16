Eldorado Gold Boosts Portfolio With Acquisition of Foran

Eldorado Gold Corporation EGO announced that it acquired all outstanding shares of Foran Mining Corporation. The deal will boost the balance and resilience of EGO’s existing asset base.

Details on EGO’s Deal With Foran

Eldorado Gold inked a deal with Foran on Feb. 2, 2026, to form a sector-leading gold-copper mining company that will yield notable near???term growth and cash flow generation. The acquisition of Foran adds two high-quality, fully financed development assets — Skouries and McIlvenna Bay — to Eldorado Gold’s portfolio.



Both assets are set to achieve commercial production in mid-2026, positioning Eldorado Gold to gain from solid metal prices and rising demand for critical minerals. The assets are expected to produce 900 thousand gold-equivalent ounces in 2027.



The addition of McIlvenna Bay gives Eldorado Gold the exposure to copper, offering exploration potential and long-term portfolio growth. The combined portfolio will offer a strategic mix of gold (around 77%), copper (about 15%) and other metals (around 8%).

Eldorado Gold’s Q4 Performance

EGO reported adjusted earnings of 63 cents per share in fourth-quarter 2025, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 64 cents. The bottom line increased 2% year over year. Eldorado Gold generated revenues of $577 million in the reported quarter, marking a year-over-year increase of 32.3%.



EGO produced 123,416 ounces of gold in the fourth quarter of 2025, marking a year-over-over dip of 20.7%

Eldorado Gold Stock’s Price Performance

EGO shares have soared 73.5% in the past year compared with the industry’s surge of 80.9%.

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EGO’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

The company currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the basic materials space are DuPont de Nemours, Inc. DD, Compass Minerals International, Inc. CMP and Johnson Matthey plc JMPLY. DD and CMP sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each at present, and JMPLY carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The consensus estimate for DuPont de Nemours’ 2026 earnings is pegged at $2.28 per share. The estimate indicates year-over-year growth of 35.7%. DuPont de Nemours’ shares have surged 90% in a year.

The consensus estimate for Compass Minerals’s 2026 earnings is pegged at 89 cents per share. The estimate indicates year-over-year growth of 285%. It has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 34.7%. Compass Minerals’ shares have surged 145% in a year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Johnson Matthey’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $4.34 per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 13.9%. JMPLY shares have skyrocketed 81.6% in a year.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.