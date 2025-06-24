Eldorado Gold and Flowers Foods have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – June 24, 2025 – Zacks Equity Research shares Eldorado Gold EGO as the Bull of the Day and Flowers Foods FLO as the Bear of the Day. In addition, Zacks Equity Research provides analysis on MercadoLibre MELI, Amazon AMZN and Alibaba BABA.

Here is a synopsis of all five stocks.

It’s time to go digging for gold, literally. While the broader market has been jostling between interest rate anxiety and soft-landing optimism, the yellow metal has been stealthily consolidating gains. Meanwhile, there's one stock in the precious metals space that’s glimmering more than the rest.



Today’s Bull of the Day is Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) Eldorado Gold, a mid-tier gold miner that’s setting itself up for a breakout year.



Eldorado Gold is a Canadian-based gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkey, Canada, and Greece. While many of its peers overextend and overpromise, EGO has stayed lean, focused, and smart about where and how it digs.

In a world where geopolitical risk is part of the game, Eldorado’s diversified asset base gives it a cushion. From the high-grade Lamaque mine in Quebec to the Skouries project in Greece, EGO is sitting on a resource base that’s about to deliver serious production upside.

The reason for the favorable rank is that 4 analysts have increased their earnings estimates for the current year and next year. The bullish sentiment has pushed up our Zacks Consensus Estimate from $1.42 to $1.65 for the current year while next year’s number is up from $1.76 to $2.53.

That means that next year’s earnings growth is forecast to come in at 53%. That’s on revenue growth forecasts of 19% this year and 36% next year.

This growth is clearly illustrated in our Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise Chart on Zacks.com. Estimates have gone from bottoming out in late 2023 to ticking higher until the start of this year, when estimates retreated a touch. They bottomed out at the start of Q3 and have been moving higher ever since. With geopolitical risk continuing despite talk of ceasefires and such, gold remains bid, helping the gold miners continue to shine.

You ever walk into a grocery store and catch the smell of freshly baked bread? It’s a simple pleasure. But as investors, we have to separate that warm, comforting aroma from cold, hard earnings trends. That brings us to today’s Bear of the Day, Flowers Foods. The stock is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) and a company that’s feeling the heat for all the wrong reasons.

Flowers Foods is one of the largest producers of packaged bakery goods in the United States. With brands like Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, and Wonder Bread under its belt, you’d think the business would be in a good spot. After all, people have to eat, right?

Yes, but this is Wall Street, not Main Street. Here, it’s not about what’s in your pantry. It’s about what’s in the pipeline. And when it comes to earnings, FLO has been serving up some half-baked results.

Over the last sixty days, five analysts have cut their earnings estimates for the current year and next year. The bearish moves have slashed our Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year from $1.18 to $1.10 while next year’s number is off from $1.27 to $1.14. That means that analysts are now forecasting a 14% contraction in earnings this year and just 3.6% growth next year.

The Food – Miscellaneous industry is in the Bottom 27% of our Zacks Industry Rank.

Additional content:

E-commerce Booms in Latin America: Will Mercadolibre Rule the Market?

MercadoLibre is benefiting from increasing Internet adoption across Latin America, further solidifying its role as the go-to destination for online shopping in the region. The company continues to enhance its online buying experience through better pricing, navigation and product selection, helping it outperform in key markets. Strong brand preference across Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Chile in the first quarter of 2025 highlights growing consumer trust in its marketplace and value proposition.

MercadoLibre sees a significant runway for growth. Physical stores still represent around 85% of retail spend in the region, while MELI holds less than 5% share. In the first quarter, unique active buyers grew 25% year over year, driving strong FX-neutral GMV growth of 30% in Brazil, 23% in Mexico and 126% in Argentina. The company aims to raise purchase frequency and category penetration, especially in areas like supermarkets, to capture more of this opportunity.

To support these goals, MELI is investing in user experience and infrastructure. Features like repeat purchase options and category-based navigation helped the supermarket category grow 65% year over year in the first quarter, outpacing all others. Logistics upgrades also played a key role. Fulfillment penetration in Brazil surpassed 60% in March, and rising scale is lowering per-order costs across regions, enabling strategic initiatives like free shipping.

These improvements are translating into strong financial results. In the first quarter, commerce revenues reached $3.3 billion, growing 32.3% year over year, and accounted for 55.6% of MercadoLibre’s total revenues. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MELI’s second-quarter Commerce revenues is pegged at $3.7 billion. As MercadoLibre expands its footprint and enhances its platform, its ability to retain a dominant share of Latin America’s e-commerce market appears increasingly durable.

MELI Faces Stiff Competition in the E-Commerce Market

As Latin America’s e-commerce landscape heats up, MercadoLibre is facing intensifying competition from global giants like Amazon and Alibaba.

Amazon is steadily expanding its regional operations, leveraging its advanced logistics network and strong brand to attract more consumers. At the same time, Alibaba’s AliExpress appeals to price-sensitive shoppers with ultra-cheap goods and an extensive product range.

These players are aggressively targeting MELI’s core markets, threatening to erode its pricing power, customer retention and long-term profitability. While MELI remains the regional leader, sustained pressure from Amazon and Alibaba could change the competitive dynamics in Latin American e-commerce.

MELI’s Share Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

MELI shares have gained 43% in the year-to-date (YTD) period, outperforming the Zacks Internet – Commerce industry and the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector’s growth of 2% and 0.7%, respectively.

From a valuation standpoint, MELI stock is currently trading at a forward 12-month Price/Sales ratio of 3.96X compared with the industry’s 2.01X. MELI has a Value Score of D.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2025 earnings is pegged at $12.01 per share, which has been revised upward by 2.65% over the past 30 days, indicating 14.60% year-over-year growth.

MercadoLibre, Inc. price-consensus-chart | MercadoLibre, Inc. Quote

The consensus mark for 2025 earnings is pegged at $47.75 per share, which has been revised downward by 0.35% over the past 30 days. The estimate indicates 26.69% year-over-year growth.

MercadoLibre currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

https://www.zacks.com

Zacks.com provides investment resources and informs you of these resources, which you may choose to use in making your own investment decisions. Zacks is providing information on this resource to you subject to the Zacks "Terms and Conditions of Service" disclaimer. www.zacks.com/disclaimer.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss.This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index.Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.