Elders Limited Unveils Entitlement Offer for Growth

November 24, 2024 — 06:07 pm EST

Elders Limited (AU:ELD) has released an update.

Elders Limited has launched a fully underwritten pro rata accelerated non-renounceable entitlement offer to raise approximately A$246 million by offering 1 new share for every 5.05 existing shares at A$7.85 per share. The proceeds will fund the acquisition of Delta Agribusiness and support future growth opportunities. This move is part of Elders’ strategy to enhance its market position and balance sheet flexibility.

