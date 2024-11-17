News & Insights

Elders Limited Trading Halt for Acquisition and Capital Raising

November 17, 2024 — 06:17 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Elders Limited (AU:ELD) has released an update.

Elders Limited has requested a trading halt on its shares as it prepares for a major acquisition and a capital raising through an accelerated entitlement offer. The halt is expected to end by November 19, 2024, or sooner if an announcement is made regarding the completion of the institutional component of the offer. Investors are keenly watching for further developments that could impact Elders’ market position.

