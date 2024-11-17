Elders Limited Reports Sharp Decline in Profits and Dividends

Elders Limited (AU:ELD) has released an update.

Elders Limited has reported a significant decrease in its financial performance for the year ending September 30, 2024, with profits dropping 55% to $45.1 million and revenue down 6%. The company has also reduced its total dividend from 46 cents to 36 cents per security. This downturn reflects challenges in the market environment, impacting investor returns.

