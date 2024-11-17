News & Insights

Stocks

Elders Limited Reports Resilient FY24 Earnings Amid Market Challenges

November 17, 2024 — 05:07 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Elders Limited (AU:ELD) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Elders Limited reported a resilient $128.0 million underlying EBIT for FY24 despite initial market challenges, with improved trading conditions in the second half of the year. The company declared a final dividend of 18.0 cents per share, reflecting their diversified product and geographical strategy that helped mitigate early setbacks. Elders’ strategic initiatives and a focus on safety, efficiency, and market expansion have positioned the company to deliver shareholder value through economic cycles.

For further insights into AU:ELD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.