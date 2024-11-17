Elders Limited Reports Resilient FY24 Earnings Amid Market Challenges

Elders Limited (AU:ELD) has released an update.
Elders Limited reported a resilient $128.0 million underlying EBIT for FY24 despite initial market challenges, with improved trading conditions in the second half of the year. The company declared a final dividend of 18.0 cents per share, reflecting their diversified product and geographical strategy that helped mitigate early setbacks. Elders’ strategic initiatives and a focus on safety, efficiency, and market expansion have positioned the company to deliver shareholder value through economic cycles.
