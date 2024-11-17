Elders Limited Releases 2024 Financial Results

Elders Limited (AU:ELD) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Elders Limited has released its full-year financial results for the year ending September 30, 2024. The presentation, led by CEO Mark Allison and CFO Paul Rossiter, highlights the company’s performance over the past 12 months. Investors and market enthusiasts can view the detailed presentation on Elders’ Investor Hub.

For further insights into AU:ELD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.