Elders Limited Presents at AgFood Conference

May 28, 2024 — 08:38 pm EDT

Elders Limited (AU:ELD) has released an update.

Elders Limited, a prominent entity in the agribusiness sector, has announced an investor presentation at the Australasian AgFood Conference. The event, which takes place today, 29 May 2024, features Tom Russo, Executive General Manager – Network, as the speaker. The conference aims to connect investors with the latest insights and developments within the agriculture and food industries.

