Elders Limited Launches Retail Entitlement Offer

Elders Limited has announced a retail entitlement offer, allowing eligible shareholders to purchase new shares at $7.85 each as part of a 1 for 5.05 pro rata offer. This initiative aims to raise approximately A$103 million and is fully underwritten, providing a significant opportunity for investors looking to expand their stake in the company. The offer opens on November 25, 2024, and closes on December 9, 2024.

