Elders Limited Launches $246 Million Retail Entitlement Offer

Elders Limited has commenced its $246 million retail entitlement offer, allowing eligible shareholders the opportunity to purchase additional shares at the same price and ratio as the institutional component. The offer, which is fully underwritten by Macquarie Capital, aims to raise approximately $103 million and is open until December 9, 2024. Eligible shareholders are encouraged to review the Retail Offer Booklet before deciding on participation.

