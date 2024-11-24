News & Insights

Elders Limited Launches A$246 Million Entitlement Offer

Elders Limited (AU:ELD) has released an update.

Elders Limited has announced a fully underwritten entitlement offer to raise approximately A$246 million, aimed at funding the acquisition of Delta Agribusiness and enhancing its balance sheet for future growth. Shareholders will be offered 1 new share for every 5.05 existing shares at A$7.85 each, though not all shareholders are eligible to participate. The offer includes both institutional and retail components, aligning with Elders’ strategic growth plans.

