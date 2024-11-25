News & Insights

Elders Limited Expands Market Presence with New Securities

November 25, 2024 — 07:23 pm EST

Elders Limited (AU:ELD) has released an update.

Elders Limited is set to list an additional 18,161,819 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange, effective November 27, 2024. This move is part of a broader transaction strategy previously outlined by the company, potentially impacting its market presence and stock value. Investors may find this development significant as it could influence trading dynamics and valuations.

