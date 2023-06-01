Elders (ASX:ELD) Price Target Decreased by 21.81% to 9.52

The average one-year price target for Elders (ASX:ELD) has been revised to 9.52 / share. This is an decrease of 21.81% from the prior estimate of 12.17 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.11 to a high of 16.28 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 49.63% from the latest reported closing price of 6.36 / share.

Elders Maintains 8.75% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 8.75%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.73. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 2.11%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 79 funds or institutions reporting positions in Elders. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 2.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ELD is 0.11%, a decrease of 15.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.67% to 16,347K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,017K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,038K shares, representing a decrease of 1.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELD by 30.35% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,622K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,302K shares, representing a decrease of 103.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELD by 61.25% over the last quarter.

MISAX - Victory Trivalent International Small-Cap Fund holds 1,225K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,647K shares, representing a decrease of 34.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELD by 40.57% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,180K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,171K shares, representing an increase of 0.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELD by 21.30% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 1,009K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

