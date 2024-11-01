News & Insights

Elcora Resumes Trading After Cease Order Revocation

November 01, 2024 — 04:33 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk

Elcora Advanced Materials (TSE:ERA) has released an update.

Elcora Advanced Materials has announced that the Nova Scotia Securities Commission has lifted the Management Cease Trade Order, allowing its executives to trade shares again. The company, known for its battery material production, has completed all necessary financial filings, marking a step forward in its financial management.

