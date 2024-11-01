Elcora Resumes Trading After Cease Order Revocation

Elcora Advanced Materials (TSE:ERA) has released an update.

Elcora Advanced Materials has announced that the Nova Scotia Securities Commission has lifted the Management Cease Trade Order, allowing its executives to trade shares again. The company, known for its battery material production, has completed all necessary financial filings, marking a step forward in its financial management.

For further insights into TSE:ERA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.