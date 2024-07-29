News & Insights

Elbit Wins $190 Mln Iron Sting Guided Mortar Munition Contract From Israeli Ministry Of Defense

July 29, 2024 — 02:53 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT), an Israeli defense contractor, announced Monday that it was awarded a contract worth around $190 million to supply its Iron Sting laser and GPS-guided mortar munition to the Israeli Ministry of Defense. The contract will be performed over a period of 2 years.

Iron Sting is a precision-guided mortar munition, launched from a 120mm mortar, and has a range of up to 10 kilometers. It is designed to accurately target and destroy objectives, utilizing both immune GPS and laser guidance technology.

Iron Sting features a multi-mode fuze with Point Detonation or PD, Point Detonation Delay or PDD, and Proximity Sensor or PRX operating modes. The loading time is approximately 15 seconds.

Yehuda (Udi) Vered, General Manager of Elbit Systems Land, said, "With the rise of military conflicts in urban environments, armed forces around the world demand accurate technologies that minimize collateral damage. Elbit Systems' Iron Sting meets this critical need."

