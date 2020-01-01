Companies

Elbit wins $144 mln contract from Israeli Defense Ministry

Tova Cohen Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Israeli defense firm Elbit Systems said on Wednesday it won a contract valued at $144 million for the supply of small caliber ammunition to the Israeli Defense Forces.

Forces.

This five-year contract, work on which will begin in 2021, will be a continuation of an existing multi-year contract with the Defense Ministry.

(Reporting by Tova Cohen Editing by Steven Scheer)

