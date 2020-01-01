Elbit wins $144 mln contract from Israeli Defense Ministry

TEL AVIV, Jan 1 (Reuters) - Israeli defense firm Elbit Systems ESLT.TA, ESLT.O said on Wednesday it won a contract valued at $144 million for the supply of small caliber ammunition to the Israeli Defense

Forces.

This five-year contract, work on which will begin in 2021, will be a continuation of an existing multi-year contract with the Defense Ministry.

(Reporting by Tova Cohen Editing by Steven Scheer)

