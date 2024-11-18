Elbit Systems Wins $335M European Defense Contracts

Elbit Systems (ESLT) has released an update.

Elbit Systems has secured contracts worth approximately $335 million to supply advanced defense systems, including rocket launchers and unmanned aircraft, to a European country. These contracts highlight the company’s strong reputation in defense technology, offering versatile solutions that reduce costs and enhance operational effectiveness. The projects are set to be completed over a period of three and a half years.

