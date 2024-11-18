News & Insights

Stocks

Elbit Systems Wins $335M European Defense Contracts

November 18, 2024 — 06:28 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Elbit Systems (ESLT) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Elbit Systems has secured contracts worth approximately $335 million to supply advanced defense systems, including rocket launchers and unmanned aircraft, to a European country. These contracts highlight the company’s strong reputation in defense technology, offering versatile solutions that reduce costs and enhance operational effectiveness. The projects are set to be completed over a period of three and a half years.

For further insights into ESLT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ESLT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.