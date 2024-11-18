Elbit Systems Wins $335M European Defense Contracts

Elbit Systems (ESLT) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Elbit Systems has secured contracts worth approximately $335 million to supply advanced defense systems, including rocket launchers and unmanned aircraft, to a European country. These contracts highlight the company’s strong reputation in defense technology, offering versatile solutions that reduce costs and enhance operational effectiveness. The projects are set to be completed over a period of three and a half years.
For further insights into ESLT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Shareholder Alert for iLearningEngines Holdings (NASDAQ:AILE)
- 3 Penny Stocks to Watch Now, 11/19/24
- Class Action Lawsuit Against Metagenomi Inc. (NASDAQ:MGX)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.