Elbit Systems Wins $260 Mln Airbus Contract To Equip German A400M Aircraft With DIRCM Systems

July 28, 2025 — 02:25 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT), a high-technology company, on Monday announced that it has secured a contract from Airbus Defence and Space to supply its J-MUSIC Directed Infrared Counter Measures self-protection systems for the German Air Force's A400M transport aircraft. The contract is worth $260 million.

The contract will be executed over six years, following a procurement decision by Germany's Federal Office for Equipment, Information Technology, and Operations of the Bundeswehr.

The company's Elbit Systems' J-MUSIC DIRCM system, part of the MUSIC family of airborne self-protection solutions, is designed to protect aircraft from infrared-guided missile threats

Elbit Systems' DIRCM solutions have been widely deployed on both military and commercial aircraft around the world. They are in operational use by governments, air forces, and defense ministries in countries including Israel, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, and Brazil.

On Friday, Elbit Systems closed trading 0.56% higher at $452.82 on the Nasdaq. In the after-hours, Elbit Systems traded 0.40% lesser at $451.

