Markets
ESLT

Elbit Systems Wins $260 Million Contracts To Supply Airborne Munitions To Israel Ministry Of Defense

August 11, 2025 — 03:26 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT, ESLT.TA), an Israel-based military technology company, on Monday it has won two contracts worth a total of about $260 million to supply advanced airborne munitions to Israel's Ministry of Defense.

The company said the new contracts highlight its ongoing support for the Israel Ministry of Defense by providing advanced solutions to boost the Israel Defense Forces' operational readiness.

President and CEO Bezhalel Machlis said that the newly developed products expand its portfolio of cutting-edge technologies and are expected to draw interest from militaries worldwide due to their relevance to emerging operational needs.

Elbit Systems is currently trading 0.70% lesser at ILA 152,420 on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ESLT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.