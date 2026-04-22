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Elbit Systems Wins $200 Mln Airborne Munitions Contracts From Israel MOD

April 22, 2026 — 09:28 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT), a defense technology company, on Wednesday, announced that it has been awarded multiple contracts worth approximately $200 million to supply advanced airborne munitions to the Israel Ministry of Defense.

The company said the contracts were awarded during Operation Roaring Lion.

Elbit added that the contracts underscore its capabilities in air-launched weapon systems and reflect its ongoing partnership with the Israel Ministry of Defense.

In the pre-market trading, Elbit Systems is 1.10% higher at $874.99 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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