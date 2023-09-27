News & Insights

Elbit Systems To Supply Tank Ammunition To NATO Country - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT) said the company was awarded a contract worth approximately $115 million to supply tank ammunition to a NATO country. The contract will be performed over a period of three years and includes options for further extensions.

Elbit Systems Ltd. is engaged in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs throughout the world. The company, which includes Elbit Systems and its subsidiaries, operates in the areas of aerospace, land and naval systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance, unmanned aircraft systems, advanced electro-optics, electro-optic space systems, EW suites, signal intelligence systems, data links and communications systems, radios, cyber-based systems and munitions.

