ESLT

Elbit Systems To Supply High-power Laser Systems For Israeli Ministry Of Defense

October 28, 2024 — 03:58 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Elbit Systems (ESLT) announced it was awarded an approximately $200 million contract by the Israeli Ministry of Defense to supply high-power laser systems for the Iron Beam air defense system. The company will supply the IMOD, under the Iron Beam project, its laser solution. Also, the contract includes ongoing support services.

Elbit Systems is a global defense technology company, delivering advanced solutions. Elbit Systems develops, manufactures, integrates and sustains a range of next-generation solutions across multiple domains. As of June 30, 2024, the company has an order backlog of approximately $21.1 billion.

