ESLT

Elbit Systems Secures $71 Mln, UK Defense Contract

May 09, 2023 — 06:57 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Elbit Systems Ltd, (ESLT), a defense manufacturer and supplier, on Tuesday, said that its unit Elbit Systems UK has received a contract worth $71 million from the UK Defense Ministry to supply, maintain and operate the Ground Manoeuvre Synthetic Trainer systems (GMST) for the Boxer armored vehicles and Challenger 3 tanks under the British Army's Project Vulcan.

The contract is for over 3 years period with a provision for additional 9 years for operation and maintenance services at UK facilities.

Monday, during the regular trading hours, shares of Elbit Systems closed at $192.19 down 0.39% or $0.75.

