Elbit Systems Secures $37 Mln Contract To Equip U.S. Army's Bradley IFVs With Iron Fist APS

(RTTNews) - Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT) said that it has secured an initial contract of about $37 million to supply Iron Fist Active Protection Systems or APS to General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems for upgrades to the U.S. Army's Bradley M2A4E1 Infantry Fighting Vehicles or IFVs. The contract spans a 24-month performance period.

Elbit noted that the Protection system provides armored platforms with 360-degree protection from a wide variety of anti-armor threats, such as Anti-Tank Rockets (ATR), Anti-Tank Guided Missiles (ATGM), UAS and Loitering threats, in both open terrain and complex urban environments.

