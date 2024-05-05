News & Insights

Markets
ESLT

Elbit Systems Secures $37 Mln Contract To Equip U.S. Army's Bradley IFVs With Iron Fist APS

May 05, 2024 — 04:15 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT) said that it has secured an initial contract of about $37 million to supply Iron Fist Active Protection Systems or APS to General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems for upgrades to the U.S. Army's Bradley M2A4E1 Infantry Fighting Vehicles or IFVs. The contract spans a 24-month performance period.

Elbit noted that the Protection system provides armored platforms with 360-degree protection from a wide variety of anti-armor threats, such as Anti-Tank Rockets (ATR), Anti-Tank Guided Missiles (ATGM), UAS and Loitering threats, in both open terrain and complex urban environments.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ESLT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.