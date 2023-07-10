News & Insights

Elbit Systems Secures $114 Mln Contract From Asia-Pacific Country

July 10, 2023

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT), an Israeli defense company, announced on Monday that it has secured a contract worth around $114 million with an Asian-Pacific country to supply two long-range patrol aircraft or LRPA.

The two LRPA aircraft will be based on new ATR 72-600. The LRPA will be equipped with advanced and comprehensive mission suite that includes a Mission Management System, Electro-Optics, Radar, SIGINT, Communication and more.

The tenure of the contract is for five years.

In pre-market activity, shares of Elbit System are trading at $205.35 down 1.57% or $3.27 on Nasdaq.

