News & Insights

Stocks

Elbit Systems reports Q3 EPS $2.21 vs. $1.71 last year

November 19, 2024 — 05:40 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Reports Q3 revenue $1.72B vs. $1.5B last year. The company said, “Elbit Systems (ESLT) reports a strong quarter, with substantial growth across key performance measures exceeding our internal goals, while meeting our customers’ needs in Israel and worldwide. The Company’s order backlog, which hit a record high of over $22 billion, provides stability and resilience for the Company for years to come, as our investments in R&D create strong foundations for long-term growth and development. Our highly regarded solutions and products are experiencing high demand. This consistent growth reflects the quality and excellence driven by our dedicated and outstanding employees in Israel and in our subsidiaries around the world.”

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ESLT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ESLT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.