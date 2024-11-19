Elbit Systems reports Q3 EPS $2.21 vs. $1.71 last year

Reports Q3 revenue $1.72B vs. $1.5B last year. The company said, “Elbit Systems (ESLT) reports a strong quarter, with substantial growth across key performance measures exceeding our internal goals, while meeting our customers’ needs in Israel and worldwide. The Company’s order backlog, which hit a record high of over $22 billion, provides stability and resilience for the Company for years to come, as our investments in R&D create strong foundations for long-term growth and development. Our highly regarded solutions and products are experiencing high demand. This consistent growth reflects the quality and excellence driven by our dedicated and outstanding employees in Israel and in our subsidiaries around the world.”

