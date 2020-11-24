Companies
ESLT

Elbit Systems Q3 profit slips on COVID-19 charges

Contributor
Steven Scheer Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BAZ RATNER

Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems reported lower quarterly profit hit by one-time charges due to the coronavirus pandemic.

JERUSALEM, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems ESLT.TA reported lower quarterly profit hit by one-time charges due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The maker of drones, pilot helmet displays and cyber security systems said on Tuesday it earned 38 cents per diluted share in the third quarter, down from $1.63 a year earlier. Revenue rose to $1.13 billion from $1.1 billion.

Excluding non-cash expenses related to impairment of assets and inventory write-offs due to COVID-19 totalling nearly $60 million, and other one-time items, Elbit ESLT.O earned $1.64 in the July-September period, versus $1.33 a year earlier.

It was forecast to earn $1.54 a share on revenue of $1.18 billion and $1.60 ex-one off items, according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv.

Its backlog of orders rose to $10.9 billion at the end of the quarter from $9.8 billion a year earlier.

The company declared a dividend of 44 cents per share for the third quarter, the same as the second quarter.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer)

((steven.scheer@thomsonreuters.com; +972 2 632 2210; Reuters Messaging: steven.scheer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @StevenMScheer))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ESLT

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular