Elbit Systems Q3 Adj. Net Income Declines

November 29, 2022 — 03:06 am EST

(RTTNews) - Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT) posted a third quarter non-GAAP net earnings per share of $1.40, compared to $2.33, a year ago. Non-GAAP net income to shareholders was $62.6 million compared to $103.1 million.

GAAP earnings per share was $1.26, compared to $2.08, last year. Net earnings per share in the third quarter of 2022 was reduced by $0.45 as a result of the expenses related to the stock price linked compensation plans. GAAP net income attributable to shareholders was $56.2 million compared to $91.9 million, a year ago.

Revenues were $1.35 billion, compared to $1.36 billion, prior year. The company's backlog of orders as of September 30, 2022 totaled $14.7 billion.

The Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.5 per share for the third quarter of 2022. The record date is December 27, 2022, and will be paid on January 9, 2023.

