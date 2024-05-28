News & Insights

Markets
ESLT

Elbit Systems Q1 Net Income Rises

May 28, 2024 — 03:49 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT) reported first quarter GAAP net income attributable to shareholders of $73.7 million compared to $62.1 million, last year. GAAP earnings per share was $1.65 compared to $1.40. Non-GAAP net earnings per share was $1.81 compared to $1.78. Revenues were $1.55 billion compared to $1.39 billion, previous year.

The Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.50 per share. The record date is June 18, 2024. The dividend will be paid on July 1, 2024.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ESLT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.