Markets
ESLT

Elbit Systems Prices Public Offering Of About 1.37 Mln Shares At $375/shr

May 21, 2025 — 08:57 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT) announced the pricing of a public offering of about 1.37 million ordinary shares at a price to the public of $375 per share.

In addition, the company granted the underwriters of the offering a 30-day option to purchase from the Company 204,817 additional ordinary shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The ordinary shares offered in this offering are expected to be listed for trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

The offering is expected to close on May 23, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ESLT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.