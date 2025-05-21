Elbit Systems Prices Public Offering Of About 1.37 Mln Shares At $375/shr

(RTTNews) - Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT) announced the pricing of a public offering of about 1.37 million ordinary shares at a price to the public of $375 per share.

In addition, the company granted the underwriters of the offering a 30-day option to purchase from the Company 204,817 additional ordinary shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The ordinary shares offered in this offering are expected to be listed for trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

The offering is expected to close on May 23, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.

