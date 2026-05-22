Elbit Systems to Post Q1 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Elbit Systems ESLT is scheduled to release first-quarter 2026 results on May 26, before market open. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 10.2% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Key Factors Likely to Influence ESLT’s Q1 Results

Elbit Systems entered 2026 with strong momentum, and the company’s first-quarter 2026 results are expected to benefit from its record order backlog, expanding international defense demand and improving profitability.



The company’s quarterly results are expected to benefit from the continued investment in advanced technologies and production capacity.



Elbit Systems has continued strengthening its presence in Europe, the United States, and Asia, as governments increase investments in advanced defense technologies, battlefield digitization, electronic warfare, ammunition, counter-UAS systems, and air-defense capabilities. The company is expected to have benefited from the rising defense spending, growing geopolitical tensions and modernization programs.



In the first quarter, Elbit Systems completed the acquisition of UAV???Tactical???Systems???Ltd. (“UTACS”), a move that enhances the company’s presence in the expanding European defense and unmanned aerial systems sector. The acquisition provides Elbit Systems with stronger integration into the UK and broader NATO defense network, enabling it to develop, produce, and maintain sophisticated tactical UAV solutions within Europe for regional military customers.

ESLT’s Q1 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $3.44 per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 33.9%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pinned at $2.14 billion, implying a year-over-year improvement of 12.8%.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Elbit Systems this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here, as you will see below.



Elbit Systems Ltd. Price and EPS Surprise

Elbit Systems Ltd. price-eps-surprise | Elbit Systems Ltd. Quote

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, the company carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Recent Releases

Teledyne Technologies Inc. TDY reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $5.80 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.48 by 5.9%. The bottom line also improved 17.2% from $4.95 recorded in the year-ago quarter.



TDY’s total sales were $1.56 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.51 billion by 3.3%. The top line also jumped 7.6% from $1.45 billion reported in the year-ago quarter.



Hexcel Corporation HXL reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of 59 cents per share, which improved 59.5% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 37 cents. The bottom line also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 42 cents by 40.5%.



HXL’s net sales totaled $501.5 million, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $487 million by 3%. The top line also witnessed an improvement of 9.9% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $456.5 million.



TransDigm Group Incorporated TDG reported second-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings of $9.85 per share, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.32 by 5.7%. The bottom line also improved 8% from the prior-year quarter’s figure of $9.11.



TDG’s sales amounted to $2.54 billion, up 18% from $2.15 billion registered in the prior-year period. The reported figure also topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.42 billion by 4.9%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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