Elbit Systems optimistic as it looks beyond Q3 one-off charges

JERUSALEM, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Israel's Elbit Systems ESLT.TA reported lower quarterly profit hit by one-time charges due to the coronavirus pandemic but the defence electronics firm said rising demand would drive future growth.

Earnings per diluted share for the July-September quarter fell to 38 cents from $1.63 a year earlier, the maker of drones, pilot helmet displays and cyber security systems said on Tuesday. Revenue rose to $1.13 billion from $1.1 billion.

Excluding non-cash expenses related to impairment of assets and inventory write-offs due to COVID-19 totalling nearly $60 million, and other one-time items, Elbit ESLT.O earned $1.64 versus $1.33 a year earlier.

"We are not expecting any more impairments because of COVID," CEO Bezhalel Machlis told Reuters. "We are back to normal. There is much less uncertainty in the market right now so I am very optimistic about the future."

He cited a rise in Elbit's order backlog to $10.9 billion at the end of the quarter from $9.8 billion a year earlier.

Elbit was forecast to earn $1.54 a share on revenue of $1.18 billion and $1.60 ex-one off items, according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv.

Machlis said he sees increased demand for its products, particularly from key customers in the United States, UK, Germany, Sweden and Australia who plan to raise defence spending in the coming years.

After buying weapons maker IMI from the Israeli government for $500 million and the night vision business of L3Harris Technologies for $350 million in the past two years, Machlis said Elbit was still seeking acquisitions to add products to its portfolio and either bring it new markets or strengthen its position in markets it currently operates -- mainly the West.

The company declared a dividend of 44 cents per share for the third quarter, the same as the second quarter.

Its Tel Aviv-listed shares were up 2% at midday.

