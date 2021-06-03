Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 04, 2021

Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.352 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 21, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ESLT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that ESLT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $129.59, the dividend yield is 1.36%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ESLT was $129.59, representing a -14.3% decrease from the 52 week high of $151.21 and a 17.07% increase over the 52 week low of $110.69.

ESLT is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) and Transdigm Group Incorporated (TDG). ESLT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.57. Zacks Investment Research reports ESLT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -8.33%, compared to an industry average of 7.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ESLT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

