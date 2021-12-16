Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 17, 2021

Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 17, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.368 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 03, 2022. Shareholders who purchased ESLT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -20% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $177.32, the dividend yield is 1.04%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ESLT was $177.32, representing a -0.22% decrease from the 52 week high of $177.71 and a 48.95% increase over the 52 week low of $119.05.

ESLT is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) and Transdigm Group Incorporated (TDG). ESLT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.55. Zacks Investment Research reports ESLT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 15.97%, compared to an industry average of 10.4%.

Interested in gaining exposure to ESLT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ESLT as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (KOMP)

First Trust VL Dividend (FVD)

BlueStar Israel Technology ETF (ITEQ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FVD with an increase of 4.86% over the last 100 days. KOMP has the highest percent weighting of ESLT at 1.1%.

