Elbit Systems Granted $1.65 Bln Contract For Flight Training Program

(RTTNews) - Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT) said Sunday that it was awarded a contract valued at about $1.65 billion for the establishment and operation of the International Flight Training Center of the Hellenic Air Force, as part of a deal between the Israeli Ministry of Defense and the Hellenic Ministry of National Defense.

The company noted that the contract will be performed over a period of about 20 years and will include price indexation.

As per the contract, Elbit Systems will supply new M-346 training aircraft and will maintain the entire training fleet, comprised of dozens of M-346 and T-6 training aircraft for a period of approximately 20 years.

In addition, the company will provide its latest advanced Embedded Virtual Avionics onboard the training aircraft, deliver networked flight simulators and an array of Ground-Based Training Stations as well as a command and control systems to enable efficient management of the flight training operation.

