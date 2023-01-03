Elbit Systems Gets Contract From Israeli MOD

Markets
(RTTNews) - Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT) was awarded a contract valued at approximately $107 million to provide, operate and maintain the new Main Battle Tank simulation and training centers of the Israeli Defense Forces' Armored Corps. The future simulation and training centers will operate on the IDF's cloud using the Elbit Systems' cloud-native platform-agnostic OneSim simulation software infrastructure.

The company said the centers will be delivered over a three-year period and the contract includes operation and maintenance services for an additional period of fifteen years.

Bezhalel Machlis, President and CEO of Elbit Systems, said: "Armed Forces around the world are redesigning their training capabilities seeking to increase readiness while improving efficiency at the same time."

