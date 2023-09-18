Elbit Systems Gets Contract For Several Hundred SkyStriker Units

(RTTNews) - Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT) said it was awarded a $95 million contract to supply SkyStriker loitering munitions to a European country. The contract will be carried out over a period of two years.

SkyStriker LM is a fully autonomous loitering munition that can locate, acquire and engage operator designated targets with a warhead of up to 10 Kg, enabling high-precision performance. Equipped with an electrical engine, the SkyStriker enables covert operations of up to 2 hours and with a range of 100km.

