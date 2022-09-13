Markets
Elbit Systems Gets $76 Mln Contract To Supply Electronic Warfare Training Capability

(RTTNews) - Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT) said that it received about $76 million worth contract to supply an Electronic Warfare training capability to the Air Force of a country in Asia-Pacific. The contract will be performed over a period of two years.

Under the contract, Elbit Systems will supply the Asia-Pacific Air Force with a cutting-edge solution enabling aircrews to conduct airborne training in a real life, multi-threat EW arena. The solution integrates a range of transmitters, sensors, communications, command and control as well as analytical and debriefing tools.

