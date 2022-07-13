Markets
ESLT

Elbit Systems Gets $660 Mln Contract From A Country In Europe To Provide Intelligence Systems

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT) said Wednesday that it has received a $660 million worth contract from a country in Europe to provide intelligence systems. The contract will be executed over a period of four years and includes an additional ten-year maintenance period.

Bezhalel (Butzi) Machlis, Elbit Systems President & CEO, said: "This significant contract award is a testament to the edge and maturity of our technologies as well as to the trust that customers place with our solutions."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ESLT

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular