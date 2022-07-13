Elbit Systems Gets $660 Mln Contract From A Country In Europe To Provide Intelligence Systems

(RTTNews) - Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT) said Wednesday that it has received a $660 million worth contract from a country in Europe to provide intelligence systems. The contract will be executed over a period of four years and includes an additional ten-year maintenance period.

Bezhalel (Butzi) Machlis, Elbit Systems President & CEO, said: "This significant contract award is a testament to the edge and maturity of our technologies as well as to the trust that customers place with our solutions."

