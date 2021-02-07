Markets
ESLT

Elbit Systems Gets $46 Mln Contract To Supply Armored Personnel Carriers

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT) said that it has received about $46 million worth contract to supply VBTP 6X6 Armored Personnel Carriers to the army of a country in Asia-Pacific. The contract will be performed over a three-year period.

Elbit Systems noted that it will supply the VBTP 6X6 wheeled Armored Personnel Carriers that were developed by Iveco Defence Vehicles in cooperation with the Brazilian Army.

The VBTP 6X6 APCs will be equipped with Elbit Systems' turrets and a range of the company's subsystems including electric drive and stabilization systems, fire control systems, TORCH-X battle management systems, E-LynX software defined radio systems, gunner and commander sights as well as life support systems.

In a separate press release, Elbit Systems said it has received an approximately $82 million contract from BAE Systems Hägglunds AB to supply the Royal Netherlands Army with Active Protection Systems and electro-optical commander sights. The contract will be performed over a period of four and a half years.

Elbit Systems will equip CV90 armored combat vehicles of the RNLA with Iron Fist APS and Commander Open Architecture Panoramic Sights.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ESLT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More