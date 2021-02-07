Elbit Systems Gets $46 Mln Contract To Supply Armored Personnel Carriers

(RTTNews) - Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT) said that it has received about $46 million worth contract to supply VBTP 6X6 Armored Personnel Carriers to the army of a country in Asia-Pacific. The contract will be performed over a three-year period.

Elbit Systems noted that it will supply the VBTP 6X6 wheeled Armored Personnel Carriers that were developed by Iveco Defence Vehicles in cooperation with the Brazilian Army.

The VBTP 6X6 APCs will be equipped with Elbit Systems' turrets and a range of the company's subsystems including electric drive and stabilization systems, fire control systems, TORCH-X battle management systems, E-LynX software defined radio systems, gunner and commander sights as well as life support systems.

In a separate press release, Elbit Systems said it has received an approximately $82 million contract from BAE Systems Hägglunds AB to supply the Royal Netherlands Army with Active Protection Systems and electro-optical commander sights. The contract will be performed over a period of four and a half years.

Elbit Systems will equip CV90 armored combat vehicles of the RNLA with Iron Fist APS and Commander Open Architecture Panoramic Sights.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.