Elbit Systems Gets $200 Mln Contract To Supply Helicopter Self-Protection Suits

(RTTNews) - Israeli high technology company Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT) announced Thursday that it was awarded a contract valued at approximately $200 million to supply helicopter self-protection suits to a country in Asia-Pacific.

The company will supply Electronic Warfare and airborne laser technologies to protect military helicopters. The contract will be executed over a four-year period. The protection suites will be installed aboard both attack and utility helicopters.

The contract will include self-protection suites comprised of the Infra-Red Passive Airborne Warning Systems or PAWS IR and the Mini-MUSIC Direct Infra-Red Counter Measure or DIRCM Systems.

These protection suites are designed to increase survivability and mission effectiveness of helicopters in arenas threatened by shoulder-fired heat seeking anti-aircraft missiles.

Bezhalel (Butzi) Machlis, President and CEO of Elbit Systems, said, "There is an increasing demand across the globe for airborne protection solutions as aircraft, particularly helicopters, face a growing threat from anti-aircraft missiles. Our portfolio of sophisticated yet mature capabilities position us well to address this growing need."

