Elbit Systems Gets $16 Mln Contract To Supply XACT Night Vision Goggles To UK Armed Forces

(RTTNews) - Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT), a high technology company, announced Tuesday that its UK subsidiary, Elbit Systems UK Limited, was awarded an approximately $16 million or around 11.5 million pounds initial contract by the UK Ministry of Defence.

Under the deal, the company would provide the UK Armed Forces with XACT Night Vision Goggles or NVG. The initial contract will be performed over an 18-month period with the potential for additional follow-on orders over a period of five years.

Under the contract, Elbit Systems UK will supply the lightweight micro binocular XACT nv33 NVGs in a helmet-mounted configuration. XACT nv33 NVG improves mission efficiency during dark conditions and enables safe, off-road vehicle driving without headlights.

The company expects the manufacturing and delivery of the XACT nv33 NVGs to create more skilled jobs in the UK.

Martin Fausset, CEO of Elbit Systems UK, said, "The XACT nv33 NVG systems have already been proven to enhance the operational effectiveness of several militaries around the world and we are pleased with the opportunity to provide this capability to the UK."

