Elbit Systems Gets $95 Mln Contract For Advanced Electro-Optical Systems From Israeli MOD

(RTTNews) - Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT), an Israeli high technology company, announced Tuesday that it has signed around $95 million worth contract with the Israeli Ministry of Defense or IMoD to supply and maintain advanced electro-optical systems for the Israeli Defense Forces or IDF infantry forces.

The contract will be performed over a period of 10 years.

As part of the contract, Elbit Systems will supply long-range deployable observation systems and tactical target acquisition systems.

The contract also includes maintenance services for the electro-optical systems produced by Elbit Systems.

Oren Sabag, General Manager of Elbit Systems ISTAR & EW, said, "Our tactical electo-optical systems improve force protection, accuracy and the quick closing of the sensor-to-shooter loop. This contract, which also includes long-term warranty and maintenance services, will significantly increase the upkeep and readiness of our systems in the field."

