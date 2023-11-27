Elbit Systems (ESLT) Price Target Increased by 7.89% to 0.59

The average one-year price target for Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) has been revised to 0.59 / share. This is an increase of 7.89% from the prior estimate of 0.55 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.55 to a high of 0.67 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 99.72% from the latest reported closing price of 211.53 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 342 funds or institutions reporting positions in Elbit Systems. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ESLT is 0.20%, a decrease of 5.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.63% to 8,667K shares. The put/call ratio of ESLT is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings holds 2,574K shares representing 5.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,560K shares, representing an increase of 0.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESLT by 11.31% over the last quarter.

1832 Asset Management holds 2,236K shares representing 5.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 327K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 321K shares, representing an increase of 1.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESLT by 11.05% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 247K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 181K shares, representing an increase of 26.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESLT by 83.12% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 235K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 230K shares, representing an increase of 2.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESLT by 90.66% over the last quarter.

Elbit Systems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Elbit Systems Ltd. is an international high technology company engaged in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs throughout the world. The Company, which includes Elbit Systems and its subsidiaries, operates in the areas of aerospace, land and naval systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance (“C4ISR”), unmanned aircraft systems, advanced electro-optics, electro-optic space systems, EW suites, signal intelligence systems, data links and communications systems, radios, cyber-based systems and munitions. The Company also focuses on the upgrading of existing platforms, developing new technologies for defense, homeland security and commercial applications and providing a range of support services, including training and simulation systems.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.