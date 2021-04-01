Markets

Elbit Systems Buys BAE Systems Rokar

(RTTNews) - Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT) said that it has acquired BAE Systems Rokar International Ltd. from BAE Systems,Inc., the U.S.headquartered subsidiary of BAE Systems plc (BA.L) for about $31 million net of any cash in Rokar.

Located in Jerusalem, Israel, Rokar specializes in the development, manufacture, integration, and support of high-end GPS receivers and guidance systems for advanced defense applications.

