Elbit Systems Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for ESLT

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (Symbol: ESLT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $188.75, changing hands as high as $192.04 per share. Elbit Systems Ltd. shares are currently trading up about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ESLT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ESLT's low point in its 52 week range is $162.01 per share, with $244.59 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $190.76.

