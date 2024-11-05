News & Insights

Elbit Systems Bags $127 Mln Follow-on Contract From US Army

November 05, 2024 — 02:56 am EST

(RTTNews) - Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT), an Israeli defense contractor, said on Tuesday that it has bagged a follow-on contract of around $127 million for Iron Fist Active Protection Systems or APS.

The company will supply Iron Fist APS to General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems for upgrades to the U.S. Army's Bradley M2A4E1 Infantry Fighting Vehicles.

The contract will be performed over a period of 34 months.

The Iron Fist APS is an advanced Hard Kill system focused on enhancing the self-defense capabilities of light and heavy armored platforms against modern battlefield threats.

