Elbit Systems awarded $200M IMOD contract to supply ‘Iron Beam’

October 28, 2024 — 05:25 am EDT

Elbit Systems (ESLT) announced that it was awarded an approximately $200M contract by the Israeli Ministry of Defense, or IMOD, to supply high-power laser systems for the “Iron Beam” air defense system. Under the contract, Elbit Systems will supply the IMOD, under the “Iron Beam” project, its high-power laser solution, developed by the company to provide a defense against a variety of threats. Additionally, the contract includes ongoing support services.

