Elbit Systems awarded $200M IMOD contract to supply ‘Iron Beam’

Elbit Systems (ESLT) announced that it was awarded an approximately $200M contract by the Israeli Ministry of Defense, or IMOD, to supply high-power laser systems for the “Iron Beam” air defense system. Under the contract, Elbit Systems will supply the IMOD, under the “Iron Beam” project, its high-power laser solution, developed by the company to provide a defense against a variety of threats. Additionally, the contract includes ongoing support services.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on ESLT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.