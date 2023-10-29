News & Insights

Elbit Systems Awarded $135 Mln Contract To Establish Artillery Ammunition Factory

October 29, 2023 — 09:05 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT) said that it was awarded a $135 million contract to establish an artillery ammunition factory for an international customer. The contract will be performed out over a period of two years.

Elbit Systems said it builds and operates ammunition factories and production lines in multiple sites. The company's experience covers the entire product cycle, from design to production as well as maintenance and after sales support.

