Markets
ESLT

Elbit To Supply Helmet Display And Tracking System For Israeli Air Force's Helicopter Fleet

February 24, 2026 — 03:49 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Elbit Systems (ESLT) said it will supply the Helmet Display and Tracking System for the Israeli Air Force's UH 60?Black?Hawk helicopter fleet. The HDTS provides aircrews with advanced 3D Synthetic Vision Symbology depicting terrain, obstacles and flight plan in real time. The system features Line of Sight head tracking technology that precisely aligns displayed symbology with the pilot's viewing direction.

Yoram?Shmuely,?General?Manager?of?Elbit?Systems?Aerospace, said: "This program further strengthens Elbit's position as a next generation provider of integrated aircrew solutions, marking the transition from basic helmet mounted displays to a fully operational system that unites display, precise head tracking, synthetic symbology, and multi sensor integration."

At last close on NasdaqGS, Elbit shares were trading at $745.58, up 2.88%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ESLT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.